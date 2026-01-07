DeSmith halted 16 of 17 shots on net in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to Carolina.

DeSmith was called upon to make his return to the lineup earlier than expected, as he entered the game following the fifth goal of the night allowed by Jake Oettinger. DeSmith played well in the relief effort, as he gave up just one tally midway through the third period. Overall, the 34-year-old goalie still has a 9-2-4 record, but now holds a .913 save percentage and a 2.41 GAA over 16 appearances this season. Despite Oettinger's rough outing Tuesday, he firmly holds the starting job over DeSmith, despite the latter's strong numbers on a solid volume of starts. Regardless, DeSmith remains one of the best backups in the NHL and provides excellent value as a spot start in nearly all fantasy formats. His next chance to hit the ice is Wednesday against the Capitals.