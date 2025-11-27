DeSmith stopped 26 of 28 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Kraken.

DeSmith handled the second half of a back-to-back after Jake Oettinger defeated the Oilers on Tuesday. The 34-year-old DeSmith put in a good effort, letting two leads slip away before making Vladislav Kolyachonok's tally with 5:44 to go in the third period stand as the game-winner. Overall, DeSmith is up to 5-1-2 with a 2.20 GAA and a .919 save percentage over eight starts in the backup role for Dallas this year. He should continue to be a viable streaming option in fantasy whenever he gets the nod.