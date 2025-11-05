DeSmith stopped 23 of 26 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Oilers.

DeSmith got the nod for this game to allow Jake Oettinger (personal) some rest, though the new dad Oettinger was able to dress as the backup. The 34-year-old DeSmith had some early struggles, allowing two goals in the first 7:07 before settling in to allow the Stars to make a comeback. The result was DeSmith's second win in four outings, giving him a 2-1-1 record with a 3.15 GAA and an .876 save percentage this season. He won't get a lot of opportunities between the pipes as a backup. Oettinger will likely start Thursday at home versus the Ducks, but DeSmith should be in line for another start this weekend, either at Nashville on Saturday or at home against the Kraken on Sunday.