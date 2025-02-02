DeSmith is expected to start at home against Columbus, per Stars radio analyst Bruce LeVine.
DeSmith has a 7-6-0 record, 2.42 GAA and .913 save percentage in 15 appearances in 2024-25. He posted a 33-save shutout victory over St. Louis on Jan. 25. The Blue Jackets rank eighth in goals per game with 3.27.
