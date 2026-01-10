DeSmith is set to start on the road against the Sharks on Saturday, per Mike Heika of the Stars' official site.

DeSmith has a 10-2-4 record, 2.33 GAA and .916 save percentage in 17 outings in 2025-26. He turned aside 23 of 24 shots en route to a 4-1 win over Washington in his last start Wednesday. San Jose ranks 15th in goals per game with 3.12, but the Sharks have been better recently, averaging 4.33 goals per game while going 5-1-0 over their past six matches.