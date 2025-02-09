DeSmith is expected to start on the road against San Jose on Saturday, per Mike Heika of the Stars' official site.

DeSmith has an 8-6-0 record, 2.46 GAA and .912 save percentage in 16 appearances in 2024-25. He's won his past two starts while stopping 60 of 63 shots (.952 save percentage). The Sharks rank 30th in goals per game with 2.59.