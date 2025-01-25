DeSmith is expected to start on the road against St. Louis on Saturday, according to Stars radio analyst Bruce LeVine.
DeSmith has lost his last two outings while allowing nine goals on 63 shots (.857 save percentage). He has a 6-6-0 record, 2.61 GAA and .905 save percentage in 14 appearances in 2024-25. The Blues rank 22nd in goals per game with 2.82.
More News
-
Stars' Casey DeSmith: Hit by Avalanche on Saturday•
-
Stars' Casey DeSmith: Expected to start Saturday•
-
Stars' Casey DeSmith: Surrenders three goals in loss•
-
Stars' Casey DeSmith: Defending crease Sunday•
-
Stars' Casey DeSmith: Nabs fourth straight win•
-
Stars' Casey DeSmith: Tending twine Thursday•