DeSmith is expected to start on the road against St. Louis on Saturday, according to Stars radio analyst Bruce LeVine.

DeSmith has lost his last two outings while allowing nine goals on 63 shots (.857 save percentage). He has a 6-6-0 record, 2.61 GAA and .905 save percentage in 14 appearances in 2024-25. The Blues rank 22nd in goals per game with 2.82.