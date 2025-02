DeSmith is expected to start on the road against New Jersey on Saturday, per Mike Heika of the Stars' official site.

DeSmith has a 9-6-0 record, 2.50 GAA and .911 save percentage in 17 appearances in 2024-25. He's won his past three starts while saving 84 of 90 shots (.933 save percentage). New Jersey ranks 13th in goals per game with 3.05.