DeSmith will get the start Sunday against the Predators, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports Sunday.

DeSmith will look to rebound from a tough outing in his last, and only, start of the season so far. The 34-year-old gave up five goals on 26 shots faced on October 16 against the Canucks, suffering the loss. The schedule hasn't worked out for the veteran netminder to get many starts, but with the team on the second of a back-to-back, it will be his job to stop a Predators team that is coming off of a five-goal showing against the Kings.