DeSmith was the first goalie off during Thursday's morning skate, Lia Assimakopoulos of The Dallas Morning News reports, indicating that he'll draw the home start against the Canucks.

DeSmith will make his season debut Thursday after Jake Oettinger was in net for the Stars' first three games of the year. DeSmith made 27 regular-season appearances for Dallas during the 2024-25 campaign, going 14-8-2 with a 2.59 GAA and .915 save percentage.