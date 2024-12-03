DeSmith stopped 34 of 35 shots in Monday's 2-1 win over Utah.

DeSmith looked well on his way to posting a shutout, but he allowed Nick Schmaltz to score a third-period goal, which ended his dreams of going unbeaten for the second time this season. Still, the 33-year-old delivered his best game of the campaign and lifted Dallas to victory in a game where the offense wasn't clicking. This was DeSmith's third win of the season -- and first since Oct. 24. Through eight appearances, the veteran has gone 3-4-0 with a 2.57 GAA and a .905 save percentage.