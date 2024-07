DeSmith signed a three-year, $3 million contract with the Stars on Monday, Stars radio analyst Bruce LeVine reports.

DeSmith had a 12-9-6 record, 2.89 GAA and .895 save percentage in 29 regular-season contests with the Canucks in 2023-24. He'll serve as Jake Oettinger's understudy in Dallas and is likely to be used somewhat sparingly so long as Oettinger remains healthy.