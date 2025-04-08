DeSmith was the first netminder off at Tuesday's morning skate, according to Stars radio analyst Bruce LeVine, which indicates he'll draw the starting nod versus the Canucks.

DeSmith surrendered four goals on 39 shots in a 5-3 loss to Pittsburgh on Saturday. The veteran netminder holds a 14-7-1 record, .921 save percentage and 2.38 GAA over 24 appearances this season. The Canucks are tied for 21st in the league with 2.83 goals per game in 2024-25 and have dropped four of their last five games, so DeSmith has a chance to get back on the right track in this Western Conference tilt.