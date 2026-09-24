DeSmith is slated to start Friday's preseason game on the road against Minnesota, Robert Tiffin of NHL.com reports.

DeSmith made his preseason debut at home against the Blues on Monday and turned aside 30 of 31 shots in the victory. Jake Oettinger (lower body) won't be available for Friday's preseason finale, so DeSmith will defend the road crease while Remi Poirier serves as the backup. Head coach Glen Gulutzan downplayed the severity of Oettinger's injury Thursday, but DeSmith could see increased playing time if Oettinger faces any limitations to begin the regular season.