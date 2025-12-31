DeSmith is expected to start at home against Buffalo on Wednesday, per Sam Nestler of DLLS Stars.

DeSmith is 9-1-4 with a 2.33 GAA and a .915 save percentage in 14 outings this season. He allowed four goals on 25 shots en route to a 4-3 overtime loss to Detroit in his last start Dec. 23. The Sabres are riding a nine-game winning streak and have averaged 3.44 goals per game during that stretch.