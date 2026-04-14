DeSmith made 22 saves on 27 shots in a 6-5 win over Toronto on Monday.

The game was a see-saw affair, with the Maple Leafs up 3-0 heading into the first intermission and 5-2 early in the third after two goals in a 2:39 span early in the final frame. DeSmith ended a personal five-game losing streak (0-4-1). Dallas plays in Buffalo on Wednesday, and Jake Oettinger could get a rest heading into the postseason. That means DeSmith would be the first man off the ice at the game-day skate.