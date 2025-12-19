DeSmith will start Friday's road game against Anaheim, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

DeSmith will draw the start in the second half of a back-to-back set after Jake Oettinger tended the road twine in Thursday's win over San Jose. DeSmith has picked up wins in four of his last five starts, going 4-0-1 with a 2.00 GAA and .932 save percentage during that time. The Ducks have been a formidable opponent this year, as they rank second in the NHL with 3.44 goals per game.