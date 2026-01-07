DeSmith will start Wednesday's road game against Washington, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

DeSmith missed Sunday's game against Montreal while tending to a personal matter, but he returned to action in relief during Tuesday's road loss to Carolina. He'll draw the start in the second half of the back-to-back set after turning aside 16 of 17 shots (.941 save percentage) during Tuesday's matchup. Across seven appearances since the start of December, he's gone 3-1-2 with a 2.90 GAA and .905 save percentage.