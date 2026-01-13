DeSmith will defend the road net against the Ducks on Tuesday, according to Stars beat writer Robert Tiffin.

DeSmith will get the second half of Dallas' back-to-back after Jake Oettinger played in Monday's 3-1 win over the Kings. The 34-year-old DeSmith has a 10-2-5 record, a 2.48 GAA, a .911 save percentage and one shutout through 18 appearances this season. Anaheim ranks 11th in the league with 3.24 goals per game this campaign.