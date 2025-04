DeSmith will patrol the home blue paint versus Utah on Saturday, according to Stars radio analyst Bruce LeVine.

DeSmith is a perfect 2-0-0 versus Utah this season, giving up only three goals on 63 shots. He is 14-7-2 with a pair of shutouts, a 2.53 GAA and a .916 save percentage in 25 appearances this season. Utah is 22nd in NHL scoring, generating 2.87 goals per game.