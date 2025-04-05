DeSmith will guard the home net Saturday against the Penguins, Stars radio analyst Bruce LeVine reports.
DeSmith will get the nod against his former team as the Stars play the first game of a back-to-back. The 33-year-old netminder has gone 14-6-1 with an impressive .922 save percentage this season.
