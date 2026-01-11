DeSmith stopped 26 shots in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to San Jose.

The Stars took a 2-0 lead into the first intermission, but the refs made it tough for DeSmith to keep his team in front -- four of the Sharks' five goals were scored on power plays, including Tyler Toffoli's OT winner. The five goals were the most DeSmith had allowed since Oct. 16, and his numbers have begun to slip with a heavier workload. In nine outings since the beginning of December, the 34-year-old netminder is 4-1-3 with a 2.92 GAA and .902 save percentage.