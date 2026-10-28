DeSmith stopped 22 of 27 shots in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Devils.

DeSmith struggled against New Jersey's aggressive offensive attack, allowing four goals through the first two periods before conceding another in the third. The veteran finished with an .815 save percentage as Dallas' five-game winning streak ended. With Jake Oettinger ahead of him on the depth chart, DeSmith remains primarily a spot-start option, but fantasy managers shouldn't overlook him for just one bad game. DeSmith remains one of the best backup goaltenders in the league and should be a trusted matchup-based option every time Oettinger takes a break.