DeSmith stopped 21 of 26 shots in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Canucks.

The last goal was nearly an empty-netter, but Quinn Hughes' long-range shot found the net faster than DeSmith could get to the bench. This was a lackluster season debut for DeSmith, who is likely to fill the backup role throughout 2025-26. He went 14-8-2 with a 2.59 GAA and a .915 save percentage over 27 games in the 2024-25 regular season, which suggests he will likely play no more than once every three games this year.