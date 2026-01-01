DeSmith stopped 27 of 31 shots in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Sabres.

DeSmith has been trending in the wrong direction of late, allowing three or more goals in each of his last three starts while dropping his previous two outings. DeSmith remains one of the best backups in the league, but he's trending in the wrong direction of late. He owns a 3-1-1 record, but with a 3.01 GAA and an .894 save percentage over his last five appearances.