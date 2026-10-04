DeSmith stopped 24 of 26 shots in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Predators.

DeSmith allowed a pair of first-period power-play goals after Dallas grabbed an early 1-0 lead, with Steven Stamkos beating him at 4:46 before Nils Hoglander's deflection put Nashville ahead at 15:49 for good. DeSmith didn't allow another goal over the final 44-plus minutes, but the Stars couldn't solve Saros again at the other end. He finished with a .923 save percentage in his first start of the season and looked competent, but DeSmith should remain the Stars' No. 2 goaltender behind Jake Oettinger, ultimately limiting his fantasy appeal to matchup-based decisions.