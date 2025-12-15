DeSmith will serve as the starting goaltender for Monday's home game against the Kings, Brien Rea of Victory+ reports.

DeSmith has seen limited playing time recently, as Monday's start will be just his second in the Stars' last seven games. However, he's been effective when called upon, as he's gone 7-1-3 with a 2.23 GAA and .920 save percentage over 11 appearances this season. He'll draw a relatively favorable matchup Monday, as the Kings are scoring just 2.65 goals per game this season, which is the fifth-worst mark in the league.