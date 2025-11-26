default-cbs-image
DeSmith will defend the road crease against Seattle on Wednesday, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

The Stars are playing the second half of a back-to-back set Wednesday, so DeSmith will draw the start for the second time in the team's last six games. Across seven starts this season, he's gone 4-1-2 with a 2.22 GAA and .917 save percentage. DeSmith had a successful outing at home against the Kraken on Nov. 9, turning aside 30 of 31 shots (.968 save percentage) in a 2-1 victory.

