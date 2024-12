DeSmith is set to miss Saturday's game against St. Louis because of the flu, per Lou Korac of The Hockey News.

DeSmith has a 3-4-0 record, 2.57 GAA and .906 save percentage in eight appearances in 2024-25. Jake Oettinger is expected to start Saturday, and Magnus Hellberg was recalled from AHL Texas to serve as Oettinger's understudy.