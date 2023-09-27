Wheatcroft (lower body) may have sustained a significant injury Tuesday versus the Wild, but head coach Pete DeBoer is awaiting further tests on the forward's injury, Dallas radio analyst Bruce LeVine reports.

Wheatcroft took a shot down low in the game, but he was able to tough it out for a while. The 21-year-old signed his entry-level deal in March and would likely play for AHL Texas this season, though he could end up missing the start of the campaign depending on the results of further tests.