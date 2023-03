Wheatcroft has signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Dallas on Saturday, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.

The 20-year-old was undrafted in his first two seasons of eligibility, but has been outstanding this season with Prince George of the WHL, scoring 47 goals and adding 57 assists in 65 games, second in league scoring to Connor Bedard. He had only 16 goals and 22 assists last season in 55 WHL games but has come into his own this season.