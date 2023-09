Wheatcroft (lower body) sustained a fracture in Tuesday's game versus the Wild and will miss the rest of training camp, Saad Yousuf of The Athletic reports.

Wheatcroft will presumably miss some time to begin the AHL season as well, though he'll likely be placed on Dallas' season-opener injured reserve list. The 21-year-old figures to see most of his action with AHL Texas in 2023-24.