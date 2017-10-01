Stars' Chris Martenet: Sent to AHL
Martenet (mono) was reassigned to AHL Texas on Sunday, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.
Prior to training camp beginning on Sep. 15, it was announced that Martenet was set to miss two months with the illness. It's unclear whether the 2015 fourth-round pick's demotion indicates that he is healthy, though further updates should be given by the organization.
