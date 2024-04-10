Tanev notched an assist, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Sabres.

Tanev had a shot attempt tipped in by Joe Pavelski in the second period, and that goal stood as the game-winner. This is the third straight game with an assist for Tanev, who has remained steady as ever on defense since he was traded from the Flames to the Stars. The blueliner has five points and a plus-7 rating over 16 contests with Dallas, and he's up to 19 points, 52 shots on net, 201 blocked shots and a plus-23 rating through 72 outings this season.