Tanev (upper body) wasn't able to complete Saturday's 3-0 win over Seattle, Darren Brown of NHL.com reports.

Adam Larsson was assessed a five-minute major and a game misconduct for elbowing Tanev early in the third period. The 34-year-old Tanev played four shifts following the hit before being forced to leave the game for good. He will be evaluated Sunday to determine his status. Dallas is off until Wednesday against Edmonton, so Tanev has some time to recover.