Tanev logged an assist, four hits and two PIM in Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Oilers in Game 6.

Tanev avoided missing time after suffering an injury in Game 4 versus the Oilers. The defenseman did his job this postseason, picking up two assists to go with 73 blocked shots, 31 hits and a plus-7 rating over 19 playoff contests. Even at 34 years old, Tanev should have a healthy market as a steady and reliable shutdown defenseman if he makes it to free agency July 1.