Tanev is recovering from a tendon injury, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports Friday.

Tanev had two goals, 19 points, 24 PIM, 45 hits and 207 blocks in 75 regular-season outings between Calgary and Dallas in 2023-24. He also recorded two assists, 30 hits and 73 blocks across 19 playoff contests with the Stars. The 34-year-old is set to become an unrestricted free agent in July, so depending on the severity of his injury, it might complicate his contract negotiations over the summer.