Tanev (lower body) did not return to Wednesday's Game 4 after blocking a shot in the second period.

The Stars initially labeled Tanev as questionable return, but his inability to get back on the ice in this contest is not a positive sign. The 34-year-old defenseman is a key part of the Stars' defensive structure, so a potential absence for Friday's Game 5 or beyond could spell trouble for the team. If Tanev is unable to play, Nils Lundkvist is the most likely player to draw into the lineup, though he has seen very sheltered minutes when he's played during the postseason.