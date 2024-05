While coach Peter DeBoer is optimistic that Tanev (lower body) will play versus Edmonton on Friday, Tanev will be a game-time decision, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.

Tanev was injured blocking a shot Wednesday in the second period and was unable to return. Tanev is a stud defensively and if he is unable to go, the Stars will need to fill a big hole on the blue line. Look for Nils Lundkvist to play if Tanev is unable to go.