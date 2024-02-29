Tanev was traded from the Flames to the Stars via the Devils on Wednesday in exchange for a 2024 second-round pick, a conditional 2026 third-round pick and Artyom Grushnikov, Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic reports.

The Flames will retain 50 percent of Tanev's remaining salary and the Devils will retain 25 percent more to help the Stars fit him in after the three-team trade. Tanev's role will not change much from switching teams -- he's a top-four defenseman who's sounds in his own zone. Tanev is second in the NHL with 171 blocked shots, but he also has just 14 points through 56 outings, so his fantasy value remains limited to deeper formats.