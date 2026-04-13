Fitzgerald agreed to terms on a one-year, entry-level contract with Dallas on Monday.

Fitzgerald played in 38 games as a senior for the University of Wisconsin this year, generating 16 goals and 15 helpers along the way. With his collegiate career wrapped up, the 23-year-old forward will link up with AHL Texas for the remainder of the 2025-26 campaign before getting a chance to make the Opening Night roster ahead of next year.