Kyrou signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Stars on Wednesday.

Kyrou was selected 50th overall in the 2022 draft. The defenseman, who is the younger brother of Blues winger Jordan Kyrou, has racked up 67 points over 56 games between OHL Erie and OHL Sarnia this season. The younger Kyrou has solid instincts in the offensive zone, but he's likely a year or two away from NHL consideration as he'll need time to refine his defensive play, which will slow his rise through the ranks.