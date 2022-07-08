Kyrou was selected 50th overall by the Stars in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

Kyrou's older brother Jordan is a forward for the Blues and one of the best young players in the NHL. Christian -- with a mid-September birthday -- barely missed being eligible for the 2021 draft. It was probably the best thing that ever happened to him, as his play took off this past season for OHL Erie. Kyrou finished the year with 18 goals and 60 points in 68 games. His decision-making with the puck is questionable at times simply because he can get away with things at the junior level that won't work in the NHL, but Kyrou's offensive abilities are legitimate. The issue at this point is whether or not he can improve enough defensively to take a regular shift as a professional. It's worth noting that Jordan's career began very slowly before he exploded. Dallas will have to have some patience here.