Brady's signing rights were traded from the Devils to the Stars via the Flames on Wednesday in exchange for a fourth-round pick in 2026.

Brady is an unsigned fifth-round pick of the Devils from 2019. He's posted a 4-2-2 record, a 3.03 GAA and an .886 save percentage over nine games with the University of Massachusetts in 2023-24, his fourth year of NCAA play. It's unclear if the Stars intend to sign him to an entry-level deal at the end of his collegiate career.