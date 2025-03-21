Blackwell logged an assist and two PIM in Thursday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Lightning.

Blackwell ended a five-game point drought, though that span also saw him scratched seven times. The 31-year-old is still competing for playing time -- he was in the lineup over Evgenii Dadonov in this contest, likely due to Blackwell's strengths as a defensive forward. For the season, he's at 14 points, 58 shots on net, 75 hits and a plus-1 rating across 54 appearances.