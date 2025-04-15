Blackwell scored a shorthanded goal on two shots in Monday's 6-4 loss to the Red Wings.

Blackwell has a shorthanded point in each of the last two contests. His playing time has slipped a bit since the start of February, and when the Stars are fully healthy at forward, there's no guarantee he'll be in the lineup. The 32-year-old has done well as a defensive forward this season, earning 17 points (three shorthanded, one on the power play), 63 shots on net, 84 hits and a plus-4 rating over 63 appearances.