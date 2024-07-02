Share Video

Blackwell signed a one-year, $775,000 contract with Dallas on Tuesday.

Blackwell earned eight goals, 12 points, 88 shots on net and 45 hits across 44 regular-season appearances for Chicago in 2023-24. He has been limited to 97 games over the past two campaigns because of injuries but should occupy a fourth-line role with the Stars if he can stay healthy.

