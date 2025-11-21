Blackwell scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Canucks.

Blackwell has two goals and two assists over his last seven games. The 32-year-old is helping contribute to the Stars' depth scoring in a fourth-line role. For the season, he's at five points, 14 shots on net, 33 hits, 10 PIM and a plus-1 rating over 21 appearances. Blackwell hasn't reached the 20-point mark since 2021-22, so he's unlikely to do enough to help in most fantasy formats even with an uptick in physical play.