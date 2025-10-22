Blackwell notched an assist, three hits and two PIM in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Blackwell earned his first assist and point of the year on a Tyler Seguin tally in the second period. The 32-year-old Blackwell has slotted into a bottom-six role this season, but injuries to Matt Duchene (upper body), Jamie Benn (upper body) and Oskar Back (undisclosed) have likely led to him getting more games than initially expected this early. When the Stars get healthy, Blackwell will probably be a rotational option on the fourth line, though his penalty-killing ability should help him stay in the lineup. He's added two shots on net, 10 hits, two blocked shots and a minus-3 rating over six appearances.