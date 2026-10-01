Blackwell was recalled from AHL Texas on Thursday.

Blackwell cleared waivers on Monday after he was dealing with a lower-body injury near the end of training camp. He'll return to Dallas ahead of their Opening Night matchup against the Blues. The 33-year-old veteran was a solid contributor for the Stars across 70 regular-season games in 2025-26, where he compiled four goals, 15 points, 61 shots on net, 112 hits and 37 blocked shots. He'll likely rotate into the team's lineup on the fourth line to open the 2026-27 season.